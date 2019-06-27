UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Rally As Crucial Trump-Xi Meeting Approaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Asian markets rally as crucial Trump-Xi meeting approaches

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday as investors brushed off Donald Trump's latest dig at China and threat to impose more tariffs on the country's goods if crunch talks with Xi Jingping fail this weekend.

Before setting off for the G20 summit in Japan the president said in an interview that he had a "Plan B" in case the face-to-face shows no progress, adding he would "take in billions and billions of Dollars a month and we'll do less and less business with them".

He said Xi wanted to make a deal as "China's economy is going down the tubes".

His remarks on Fox Business Network came soon after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides were "90 percent" of the way to an agreement when talks broke down last month, with the US blaming Beijing for backsliding.

Still, observers said traders were taking the latest developments with a pinch of salt.

"The market is unreactive to these types of headlines given that Trump has continued to adopt a 'good cop/bad cop' strategy with... Mnuchin," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

"Instead, market participants are content to wait for Saturday's meeting to unfold where the proof will be in the pudding.

"A harmonious photo op could go a long way to soothing investors' concerns at the market open on Monday." However, while there is optimism for an eventual agreement, analysts say they are not expecting anything major to come out of the Osaka meeting.

- Oil steps back after rally - OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza said: "The G20 is looking to be a disappointment to investors looking for a blockbuster trade deal to be announced and is now expected to yield a new round of talks between the US and China to be held later this year.

" Shanghai led gains, rising more than one percent, while Hong Kong added 0.9 percent and Tokyo went into the break 0.8 percent higher.

Sydney added 0.1 percent, Singapore and Seoul each rose 0.5 percent and Taipei put on 0.9 percent. Manila and Jakarta also rose but Wellington was marginally lower.

Regional energy firms enjoyed healthy interest after a rally in oil prices Wednesday fuelled by data showing US inventories had seen their biggest weekly drop since September 2016 owing to a dip in US production and improving exports.

Brent rallied more than two percent and WTI shot up almost three percent on the news, though both edged down Thursday.

The broadly positive sentiment helped push high-yielding currencies up against the Dollar while safe-haven gold held around the $1,400 mark, having retreated from six-year highs earlier in the week.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 21,262.10 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 percent at 28,465.79 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,008.63 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1370 from $1.1366 at 2050 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2695 from $1.2685 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.71 Yen from 107.78 Bitcoin: DOWN at $12,874 from $13,661 West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 33 cents at $59.05 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 37 cents at $66.12 per barrelNew York - Dow: FLAT at 26,536.82 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,416.39 (close).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Dollar China Oil Trump Bitcoin London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Osaka Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Singapore Seoul Taipei York Japan Colombian Peso September 2016 Gold Market From Agreement Asia Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

8 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

8 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

8 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

9 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.