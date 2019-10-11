UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Rally As Trump Says Trade Talks 'going Very Well'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:45 AM

Asian markets rally as Trump says trade talks 'going very well'

Asian markets rallied Friday on signs of progress in the China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump saying they were "going very well", while the pound held gains after the leaders of Britain and Ireland indicated a potential breakthrough in Brexit talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Asian markets rallied Friday on signs of progress in the China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump saying they were "going very well", while the pound held gains after the leaders of Britain and Ireland indicated a potential breakthrough in Brexit talks.

After a nervous week on trading floors, negotiators from the world's top two economies kicked off long-awaited negotiations on resolving their long-running tariffs row on a positive footing, easing worries that they might be cut short.

Without elaborating, Trump told reporters: "I will say I think it's going really well. We had a very, very good negotiation with China." Adding to the positive vibes was news that Trump would meet China's top trade envoy Liu He at the White House.

The developments allowed dealers to breathe a sigh of relief as tensions between the two sides appeared to be growing after the US put new restrictions on Chinese firms over human rights abuses and reports Beijing had narrowed the issues it was willing to discuss.

"The fog of trade war is beginning to lift, giving way to an air of trade optimism sweeping through global capital markets," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"Investors are starting to believe there is light at the end of the... tunnel as hope springs eternal." Hong Kong led gains across Asia, jumping more than one percent, Tokyo heading into the break one percent higher and Shanghai adding 0.1 percent.

Talks are expected to resume on Friday, with hopes they can at least lead to a delay in tariffs due next week being imposed on China.

- Brexit optimism - "The prospect of US-China trade truce that results in the suspension of further planned tariffs increases is rightly welcome news," Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank said.

"But as it is often the case, the devil will be in the detail," he warned, adding that if the optimism is to last "a meaningful de-escalation in tensions is required".

And Thanos Vamvakidis, at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told Bloomberg TV "we are not out of the woods yet".

Markets are also getting some support from rare signs of progress in the Brexit saga after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said they could see a route towards striking a possible divorce deal.

After hours of talks regarding the vexed question of Northern Ireland, the two issued a joint statement that said: "Both continue to believe a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal." While Varadkar said there were still hurdles to overcome, the news did provide some much-needed hope in the crisis after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was reported to have said Brexit talks were "close to breaking down".

The pound surged two percent against the dollar on Thursday and also rallied on the euro, and in early Asian trade managed to hold its ground.

"The positive vibe has raised some hope for a chance of a Brexit deal ahead of the EU summit at the end of next week," NAB's Catril added.

Hopes for the China-US talks helped oil prices higher, with traders also cheered by OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying the grouping of the world's giant producers would do what it could to avert another slump.

Both main contracts rose Friday, having put on more than one percent the day before.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 21,761.25 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.4 percent at 26,066.70 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,950.37 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2439 from $1.2440 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.52 pence from 89.56 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1010 from $1.1006 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.06 yen from 107.88 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 24 cents at $53.79 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 31 cents at $59.41 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,496.67 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,186.36 (close).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Australia Dollar China White House German Oil Trump Divorce Bank Leo London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Springs York Lead Ireland Euro Angela Merkel Brexit Market TV From Top Asia

Recent Stories

IOK people continue to face severe hardships

3 minutes ago

Iran tanker hit by suspected missile strikes near ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Tanker Possibly Hit by 2 Missiles Near Saud ..

3 minutes ago

Security Heightened in Indian City of Mamallapuram ..

3 minutes ago

Red-hot Medvedev tames Fognini to reach Shanghai s ..

8 minutes ago

Kohli century sees India reach 356-3 against South ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.