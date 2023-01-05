UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Rally On 2023 Outlook Hopes, Oil Prices Bounce

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Asian markets rally on 2023 outlook hopes, oil prices bounce

Hong Kong, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday, led by Hong Kong after the city's traders extended an impressive start to the year thanks to optimism over China's reopening and officials there making key policy changes to encourage investment.

Oil prices also staged a mild rebound but remain under pressure after losing around nine percent in the previous two days owing to demand concerns.

Asia's advance tracked a rally on Wall Street, which came even as minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed officials intended to keep lifting rates to fight decades-high inflation.

The upbeat mood has been boosted by signs that China is implementing policy changes to make it a more attractive investment location.

A decision allowing Ant Group to raise $1.5 billion in funding was seen as an indication authorities' long-running crackdown on the tech sector could be coming to an end, and fresh measures to support the struggling property sector have also been unveiled.

Reports that Beijing was considering lifting a two-year ban on some imports of Australian coal, as well as a slight thawing of ties with Washington, were also providing some hope for the year ahead.

That all comes against the backdrop of the rollback of the country's harsh zero-Covid policy, which had sapped economic growth since the start of the pandemic.

The move has fanned hopes that the world's second-largest economy will bounce back after three years of lockdowns and tough restrictions, though the surge in infections in recent weeks has also raised concerns about the near-term outlook.

"The medium-term prospects still appear quite bullish, especially if China can bounce back strongly later this year and fully transition to living with Covid, like much of the rest of the world," said analyst Craig Erlam.

In early trade, Hong Kong rose more than one percent, while Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila also climbed.

Crude prices rose more than one percent but were still well down on the week, as demand outlook remains weak owing to China's Covid crisis keeping people at home and Europe's mild winter lowering energy use.

In a sign that the energy crisis may be easing, natural gas prices in Europe are at their lowest levels since November 2021, wiping out the rises seen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders are now awaiting the release of US jobs data at the end of the week, which will give the latest snapshot of the world's top economy after almost a year of Fed rate hikes and surging inflation.

The Fed minutes release Wednesday showed officials intend to keep hiking rates and would not ease policy until prices are under control.

However, Joe Gilbert at Integrity Asset Management said: "The Fed wanted to send a message to the market that they would not be easing or cutting rates anytime in 2023.

"However, we must remember that the Fed also did not forecast raising rates by 400 basis points twelve months ago, so their forecasting ability of their own actions (raises questions)."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis China Washington Sydney Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Craig May November December Gas Market All From Top Asia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

7 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

8 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

9 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

9 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

9 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.