UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Rally On Fresh Trade Hopes After Troubled Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Asian markets rally on fresh trade hopes after troubled week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Renewed hopes for trade talks boosted Asian equities on Friday after China said it would not retaliate against the latest US tariffs, setting up a positive end to a volatile week.

With huge levies on hundreds-of-billions-of-dollars worth of goods due to kick in over the weekend, the long-running trade war between the world's top two economies steps up a gear, and observers are fretting the row could drag on.

But Beijing on Thursday appeared to want to dial down the tensions, saying it would hold off on responding in kind, as it has previously warned it would do.

"The escalation of the trade war is not beneficial to China, and it is not beneficial to the United States," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.

Later, Donald Trump said talks between the two were planned for later Thursday, though there was no indication any had taken place by early Asian trade.

The news came as a big relief for markets, which have been hit by volatility over the standoff after both sides last week unveiled fresh tariffs, with Trump slamming Beijing but days later saying they had held phone talks and negotiations would resume soon.

All three main US indexes ended with steep gains, which filtered through to Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Trump Beijing Gao United States Market Commerce Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

9 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

9 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

10 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

10 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

10 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.