Asian Markets Rebound After Fresh Wall St Records

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday spurred by fresh Wall Street records but investors remained jittery about the global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday spurred by fresh Wall Street records but investors remained jittery about the global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Eyes are on China as the world's second-largest economy sputters back up after a forced extension to the Lunar New Year holiday because of the outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people and disrupted major global supply chains.

After a nervous start to the week that saw Asian bourses plunge, most bounced back.

Hong Kong closed up 1.3 percent, while mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.4 percent higher.

Elsewhere, Sydney climbed 0.6 percent, Singapore rose 0.4 percent and Seoul jumped 1.0 percent. Taipei gained 0.8 percent and Wellington was up 1.1 percent.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a public holiday.

The positive mood in Asia followed Monday rallies on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit fresh records.

