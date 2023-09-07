Asian markets retreat further as US data fans rate hike fears

Asian investors took fright Thursday at a forecast-busting reading on the US services sector that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again, compounding a spike in oil prices that has fanned fresh inflation fears

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Asian investors took fright Thursday at a forecast-busting reading on the US services sector that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again, compounding a spike in oil prices that has fanned fresh inflation fears.

Wall Street dived and Treasury yields rose after the release of the Institute of Supply Management figures, which dealt a blow to hopes the US central bank had reached the end of its tightening cycle following a string of recent positive data.

The reading put further upward pressure on the dollar, with the yen particularly in focus as it sat at its weakest point for 10 months -- when Japanese officials intervened in money markets last year to prop it up.

After a rosy couple of weeks, the gloom that has characterized markets for much of the summer has returned as traders contemplate the possibility of more tightening and borrowing costs kept elevated for an extended period to tame inflation.

Decision-makers at the Fed have given differing views on the best way forward, with some calling for more hikes and others suggesting rates are high enough.

Boss Jerome Powell has asserted that all decisions will be made based on how the data stacks up over the coming months.

"The ISM services sector report underscores the resilience of the largest portion of the economy," said LPL Financial's Quincy Krosby.

"This is certainly not good news for a data-dependent Fed." In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila were all well down.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,204.82 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 18,312.83 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,147.40 Dollar/yen: UP at 147.69 yen from 147.67 yen on Wednesday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0723 from $1.0727 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2493 from $1.2504 Euro/pound: UP at 85.83 pence from 85.76 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $87.40 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $90.50 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 34,443.19 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,426.14 (close)