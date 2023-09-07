Open Menu

Asian Markets Retreat Further As US Data Fans Rate Hike Fears

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Asian markets retreat further as US data fans rate hike fears

Asian investors took fright Thursday at a forecast-busting reading on the US services sector that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again, compounding a spike in oil prices that has fanned fresh inflation fears

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Asian investors took fright Thursday at a forecast-busting reading on the US services sector that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again, compounding a spike in oil prices that has fanned fresh inflation fears.

Wall Street dived and Treasury yields rose after the release of the Institute of Supply Management figures, which dealt a blow to hopes the US central bank had reached the end of its tightening cycle following a string of recent positive data.

The reading put further upward pressure on the dollar, with the yen particularly in focus as it sat at its weakest point for 10 months -- when Japanese officials intervened in money markets last year to prop it up.

After a rosy couple of weeks, the gloom that has characterized markets for much of the summer has returned as traders contemplate the possibility of more tightening and borrowing costs kept elevated for an extended period to tame inflation.

Decision-makers at the Fed have given differing views on the best way forward, with some calling for more hikes and others suggesting rates are high enough.

Boss Jerome Powell has asserted that all decisions will be made based on how the data stacks up over the coming months.

"The ISM services sector report underscores the resilience of the largest portion of the economy," said LPL Financial's Quincy Krosby.

"This is certainly not good news for a data-dependent Fed." In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila were all well down.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,204.82 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 18,312.83 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,147.40 Dollar/yen: UP at 147.69 yen from 147.67 yen on Wednesday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0723 from $1.0727 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2493 from $1.2504 Euro/pound: UP at 85.83 pence from 85.76 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $87.40 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $90.50 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 34,443.19 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,426.14 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Bank Sydney London Shanghai Tame Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading York Powell Quincy Money Market All From Best Asia Lalpir Power Limited

Recent Stories

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

20 minutes ago
 China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzh ..

China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen

15 minutes ago
 Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

15 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

15 minutes ago
 ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes de ..

ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes despite global challenges

15 minutes ago
 8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to vali ..

8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to valiant sons of soil for bombarded ..

15 minutes ago
Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

27 minutes ago
 President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

53 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

53 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

53 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

53 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help s ..

World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help stabilize economy

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business