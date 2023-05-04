Asian markets rise after shrugging off US rate hike

Asian markets rose on Thursday, shrugging off the sour mood surrounding the Federal Reserve's announcement that it was raising interest rates yet again and likely keeping them high for the foreseeable future

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Asian markets rose on Thursday, shrugging off the sour mood surrounding the Federal Reserve's announcement that it was raising interest rates yet again and likely keeping them high for the foreseeable future.

All three major US indices declined along with the dollar after the Fed's hike, while recession worries drove US oil prices below $70 a barrel, where they remained on Thursday.

But Hong Kong bucked the slide on Wall Street to finish with solid gains of nearly 1.3 percent, even as its de facto central bank moved to boost rates in line with the Fed.

While Shanghai also rose, Chinese shares overall see-sawed throughout the day, with the CSI 300 index ultimately finishing flat amid concerns over an uneven economic recovery.

Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore were all up, while Sydney was slightly down and Seoul was flat.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Attention now shifts to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to deliver another rate increase of its own.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were all down in early trade.

- Key figures around 0830 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.3 percent at 19,948.73 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,350.46 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,755.39 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1045 from $1.1062 Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2564 from $1.2562 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.63 yen from 134.99 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.92 pence from 88.03 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $69.14 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $73.14 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 33,414.24 (close)