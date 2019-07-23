UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Rise As Earnings, Trade Hopes Provide Cheer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Asian markets rise as earnings, trade hopes provide cheer

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Asian markets rose Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street with confidence given a boost by a positive earnings season and speculation top US and Chinese negotiators will hold face-to-face trade talks soon.

A bipartisan agreement to raise the US debt ceiling to fund government for another two years -- avoiding another painful shutdown -- also provided some cheer.

The gains across the board come a week before the Federal Reserve holds its next policy meeting at which it is expected to cut interest rates, with a big question over how deep it will go.

While uncertainty remains over the outlook for the global economy, investors have been cheered by the earnings season so far as a number of reports have come in above forecasts, though analysts point out that expectations had been low.

Attention is now on the upcoming releases by tech titans including Amazon, Facebook and Google, with Boeing, Caterpillar, American Airlines and Coca-Cola also in line.

"Markets feel poised for some increased volatility," Nick Twidale, director and co-founder of financial technology platform X-Chainge, said in a commentary.

"Traders will be looking to see how much trade issues have affected the bottom line of some of the big players, although news the talks between the two trading superpowers could resume next week should support underlying sentiment," he added.

Tokyo ended the morning session 0.9 percent higher, while Hong Kong added 0.3 percent and Shanghai put on 0.2 percent. Sydney and Singapore each added 0.4 percent while Seoul gained 0.5 percent. Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were also in positive territory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology China Facebook Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Market Government Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

9 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

9 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

9 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

9 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

8 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.