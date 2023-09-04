Open Menu

Asian Markets Rise As US Jobs Data Ease Rate Pressure On Fed

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Asian markets rise as US jobs data ease rate pressure on Fed

Asian stocks rose Monday on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Asian stocks rose Monday on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report.

Confidence has been buoyed recently by a string of reports pointing to a softening of the labour market and signs the economy is slowing, indicating the central bank's monetary tightening is kicking in.

Adding to the upbeat mood was hope that China will continue to unveil measures to boost its stuttering economy and beleaguered property sector.

While the 187,000 new jobs in August was more than forecast, the figures for the previous two months were revised significantly lower, while wage growth cooled.

The readings suggested the economy was not in danger of tipping into recession while at the same time slowing enough to justify not lifting borrowing costs any further -- a so-called "Goldilocks" scenario.

"Fed chair (Jerome) Powell, or President (Joe) Biden for that matter, probably couldn't have scripted a better August employment report if they'd tried," said Ray Attrill at National Australian Bank.

"The Goldilocks metaphor is much used and abused in economic and financial circles, but in relation to the various 'soft landing' signals emanating from the report, on this occasion it does seem entirely appropriate.

"The upshot of Friday's report is that the market-implied chances of a Fed rate hike of 20 September have reduced to about seven percent from 12 percent beforehand." After a broadly positive day on Wall Street, Asia enjoyed a healthy start to the week.

Hong Kong jumped almost two percent as investors played catch-up with Friday's regional advance after being closed because of a typhoon.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the green.

Investors are also keeping an eye on China, hoping for more measures to stimulate the economy after a number of announcements last week, including reducing mortgage down-payments and tax incentives.

"While these individual easing measures may not appear substantial, their collective implementation clearly signals policymakers' intentions to stabilise the property market, spur economic growth, and boost overall sentiment," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Further targeted measures are anticipated to be incrementally introduced until policymakers are content with the achieved results." However, observers say that traders are yearning for the government to unveil a big-bang stimulus similar to the $550 billion seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

News that battered developer Country Garden had won approval from creditors to extend a deadline for a key bond repayment, narrowly avoiding a potential default, provided some much-needed relief from worries over the property sector.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 32,899.99 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.9 percent at 18,727.96 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,164.12 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.17 yen from 146.25 yen on Friday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0785 from $1.0777 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2599 from $1.2590 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.56 pence from 85.58 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $85.68 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $88.60 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 34,837.71 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,464.54 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Same York Powell May August September Stocks Market From Government Asia Billion Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Gold rates decline by Rs.700 to Rs.239,100 per tol ..

Gold rates decline by Rs.700 to Rs.239,100 per tola

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister grieved over Navy Helicopter cra ..

Interior Minister grieved over Navy Helicopter crash in Gwadar

10 minutes ago
 President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of c ..

President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of constitution

20 minutes ago
 FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parl ..

FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parliament&#039;s climate and ener ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgra ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates at UOS

22 minutes ago
 LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt ..

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

51 minutes ago
China's service sector has huge potential

China's service sector has huge potential

19 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine an ..

Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine and its Applications" from Sept ..

19 minutes ago
 5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp ..

5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin

19 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

19 minutes ago
 Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result o ..

Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result on Sept 13

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business