UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Rise On Revived Hopes For A Fed Rate Pause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Asian markets rise on revived hopes for a Fed rate pause

Stocks rallied again in Asia on Friday, fired by renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold off lifting interest rates next week as fresh data indicated further tightening in the US labour market

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Stocks rallied again in Asia on Friday, fired by renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold off lifting interest rates next week as fresh data indicated further tightening in the US labour market.

Expectations the central bank will stand pat next week -- for the first time since starting its hiking cycle last year -- have pushed equities higher for most of the month, helped by the end of the US debt ceiling standoff.

Confidence was dealt a blow this week by the Bank of Canada's surprise lift and a similar move in Australia, causing concern on trading floors that the Fed will act after all.

But news of a forecast-busting jump in jobless claims for last week -- to the highest since October 2021 -- cemented the belief officials will pause until next month.

"The Fed is the price-setter here, the others are the price-takers, and we should not confuse the two," Evercore ISI's Krishna Guha said.

The Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia "are raising rates in part because they think the Fed will hike once more and if they fail to match this they risk forex depreciation".

Thursday's figures came after last week's key non-farm payrolls data for May, which was taken as being healthy enough to suggest the economy was in good shape but weak enough to give the Fed room to hold fire for now.

HSBC's Ryan Wang said: "We expect the outcome at the June policy meeting to be a compromise: no change in the federal funds rate at this meeting but an emphasis that future rate hikes have not been ruled out." All three main US indexes ended higher, with the S&P 500 entering a bull market after rising more than 20 percent from its October low.

Analysts said a pick-up in industrial stocks indicated a broadening of the rally while others said the United States could even avoid a recession, which many had feared would happen because of the surge in interest rates over the past year.

In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all in positive territory.

Singapore and Wellington dipped.

- China stimulus speculation - Traders are now awaiting the release of the key US consumer price index next week, which comes ahead of the Fed policy decision but with bets on a pause growing, observers said the July meeting was already in focus.

"Early days, but the June non-farm payrolls report is building to be a particularly interesting one -- on the wages front in particular -- given that money markets continue to price some 21 basis points of Fed tightening over the combined June and July (policy) meetings," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.

Meanwhile, eyes are on China, where there is growing speculation that authorities will unveil fresh stimulus measures to kickstart the world's number two economy, with the post-zero-Covid rally already fading.

Disappointing readings on manufacturing activity and trade this week have compounded the view that officials need to step in, with reports suggesting the People's Bank of China will cut interest rates soon.

Expectations were ramped up Thursday after a key government adviser said borrowing costs should come down to help struggling firms' financing ability.

The need for action was reinforced Friday by data showing consumer inflation essentially flat in May and wholesale prices falling more than expected.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 32,149.76 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 19,328.21 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,216.68 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0779 from $1.0785 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2550 from $1.2560 Dollar/yen: UP at 139.24 yen from 138.89 yen Euro/pound: UP at 85.88 percent from 85.82 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $70.82 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $75.44 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 33,833.61 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,599.74 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire World Australia China Canada Pakistan Awami Tehreek Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Seoul Taipei York Price United States Money Inter Services Intelligenc May June July October Stocks Market All From Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

16 seconds ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

18 seconds ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

1 minute ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

1 minute ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquir ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquires about health of ex-CJP Fede ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.