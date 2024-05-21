Asian Markets Slump As Traders Take Profits, Eye Commodities' Spike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Asian markets suffered a downturn Tuesday after racking up a series of gains as profit-takers stepped in, while traders were also spooked by a surge in commodity prices
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Asian markets suffered a downturn Tuesday after racking up a series of gains as profit-takers stepped in, while traders were also spooked by a surge in commodity prices.
Eyes are also on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy decision, hoping for some idea about officials' thinking as they considered three straight forecast-beating reads on inflation.
That, however, came before figures last week indicated price rises were easing, stoking fresh hopes the central bank could cut interest rates a couple of times this year, with some looking at July or November as possibilities for a first.
Still, a number of Fed decision-makers have warned they are not willing to call for a reduction until they are sure higher borrowing costs are doing their job and that inflation is truly under control.
After a mildly positive day in New York, where the Nasdaq hit a record high and the Dow ended down from Friday's record, Asian investors were cautious as they eyed rising commodity prices.
Copper, a key gauge of the state of the economy owing to its widespread use, hit a record above $11,400 Monday, while gold was also hanging just short of its own peak touched on the same day. Silver was around an 11-year high.
"Copper is now on a month-old rally boosted by tight supply with smelters in China decreasing output," said National Australian Bank's Rodrigo Catril.
"But more recently (the) BHP-Anglo bid has increased attention on the demand prospect from fast-growing sectors including EVs, renewable energy and artificial intelligence," he added, referring to mining giant BHP's buyout offer of rival Anglo America.
"A short squeeze and prospect of Fed easing later this year have also helped the rally."
Hong Kong led losses, shedding around two percent after soaring around 30 percent from its January low, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, and Manila were also in the red.
Tokyo and Jakarta eked out gains.
Nvidia is the last of the major US tech giants due to release its earnings on Wednesday, with analysts saying the reading will be closely watched as its high-end processors have been prized by artificial intelligence companies.
"For the market to keep momentum this week, it may come down to just one stock -- Nvidia," Freedom Capital Markets' Jay Woods said. "It sure feels like the hype for this earnings event will be the talk of trading desks and financial media all week."
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 39,135.91 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.0 percent at 19,249.15
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,156.21
Dollar/yen: UP at 156.50 yen from 156.29 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0852 from $1.0861
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2700 from $1.2707
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.44 from 85.46 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $79.62 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $83.36 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 39,806.77 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,424.20 (close)
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From Business
-
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 %5 minutes ago
-
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets6 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing36 minutes ago
-
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company40 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO40 minutes ago
-
One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence55 minutes ago
-
The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut49 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 122 points42 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar42 minutes ago
-
Stock markets retreat as traders take profits42 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products valued at $430.738 mln exported in 10 months3 hours ago