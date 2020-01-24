Asian markets stabilise after China virus nerves

Asian markets halted their slide Friday with investor nerves eased after a week of volatility prompted by the rapid spread of a viral illness in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Asian markets halted their slide Friday with investor nerves eased after a week of volatility prompted by the rapid spread of a viral illness in China.

The coronavirus infection has killed at least 26 people while the number of confirmed cases has leapt to 830, health officials said.

Authorities have shut down public transport in nine cities -- together home to more than 30 million people -- around the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan.

"Markets are fearful the virus could spread, and even if it doesn't the impact on China could be large," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note.

But the World Health Organization has stopped short of declaring a global health emergency -- a rare instrument used only for the worst outbreaks.

"The WHO has provided a hefty dose of market prescribed penicillin that has lowered investors' fever for the time being," said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

Hong Kong was down nearly four percent for the week but closed 0.2 percent higher after a half-day session ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Tokyo closed up 0.1 percent after sliding 1.2 percent since Monday, while Sydney finished the day 0.3 percent higher.

Mainland bourses began their week-long break for the holiday, a day after the Shanghai exchange shed nearly three percent in its worst pre-Lunar New Year market fall on record.

Fears remain that the holiday -- when hundreds of millions of people travel across China -- could catalyse a further spread of the virus and knock-on market headwinds.

"The fact the virus has spread to Singapore, an overly scrutinised customs entry point, suggests the best window for controlling the infection may have passed," Innes said.

- Oil, US markets steady - Oil benchmarks climbed slightly after shedding around 1.5 percent on Thursday on fears the viral outbreak would hit the aviation and transport sectors.

"Traders remain incredibly twitchy about the effects the coronavirus outbreak could have on Chinese GDP and air travel more broadly," Innes said.

Further slides would "very much depend on the stream of outbreak headlines", he added.

New York weathered the battering of global equities on Thursday with sentiment shifting after confirmation the WHO would not yet declare a global emergency.

The Nasdaq edged to a new record, while the Dow finished slightly negative.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 23,827.18 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 27,949.64 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a public holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1046 from $1.1090 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3128 from $1.3049 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.15 pence from 84.41 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.52 yen from 109.66 yen Brent Crude: UP 29 cents at $62.32 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 22 cents at $55.82New York - DOW: DOWN 0.1 percent at 29,160.09 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,507.67 (close)