UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Struggle As Growth Worries Replace Trade Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:49 AM

Asian markets struggle as growth worries replace trade hopes

Uncertainty over the global economy weighed on Asian markets Wednesday as the tailwind from the China-US trade ceasefire petered out, while oil prices struggled to claw back the previous day's hefty losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):Uncertainty over the global economy weighed on Asian markets Wednesday as the tailwind from the China-US trade ceasefire petered out, while oil prices struggled to claw back the previous day's hefty losses.

While some tensions on trading floors have eased since Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's proclamation that negotiations were back on, analysts pointed to long-running concerns about weak growth and central banks' willingness to act.

Shanghai was one of the biggest losers after the head of the People's Bank of China appeared to temper expectations for near-term stimulus measures for the world's number two economy.

Yi Gang said growth was near potential, interest rates were about right and monetary policy was accommodative enough to absorb various situations.

"Gang sent more hawkish signals by tempering expectations for significant credit growth in (the second half of) 2019" following the positive outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting, said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

"If this is true, it's horrible for a market that was positioning for a fillip from a PBoC policy response and a noteworthy shift from his dovish remarks just a few weeks ago that there is 'tremendous room' for additional policy stimulus in China." The remarks come soon after data showed factory activity in China continued to shrink in June, adding to worries about the key driver of global growth as economies struggle to deal with the effects of the trade war.

Traders are also nervously awaiting the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this month, with a 25 basis point cut in borrowing costs largely priced into markets, but with many hoping for double that figure.

The release of US jobs data on Friday is now in investors' sights, with a weak reading likely to put pressure on the bank to announce slash deep this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Driver Oil Trump Bank Reading June 2019 Market From Asia Xi Jinping Jobs

Recent Stories

Dil Dil Pakistan's writer Nisar Nasik passes away

2 minutes ago

Secretary General Condemns In the Strongest Terms ..

4 minutes ago

41% of Pakistanis claim they were happy about PPP ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 3 Plus –Best selling smartphone, c ..

9 minutes ago

Senior Syrian Lawmaker Says US Has No Real Strateg ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Will Not Ban Russia Ships From Entering Por ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.