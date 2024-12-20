(@FahadShabbir)

Equities mostly fell Friday while the dollar maintained gains against its peers as investors assessed the fallout from the Federal Reserve's revised outlook for interest rate cuts and prepared for a second Donald Trump presidencY

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Equities mostly fell Friday while the dollar maintained gains against its peers as investors assessed the fallout from the Federal Reserve's revised outlook for interest rate cuts and prepared for a second Donald Trump presidency.

Data showing Japanese inflation rose more than expected last month did little to help the yen, which took a hefty hit from the US central bank's more hawkish tilt and the Bank of Japan's refusal to tighten monetary policy.

Traders are now awaiting the release later in the day of data on US personal consumption expenditure -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation and the last major piece of data for the year.

Wall Street provided a meek lead, having squandered an early bounce from Wednesday's plunge that was sparked by the Fed's changed rate forecast, with sentiment weighed by a jump in Treasury yields to their highest level since May.

Asia also struggled to recover from the previous day's losses.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok all fell, though Hong Kong, Wellington, Jakarta and Manila edged up.

US monetary policymakers on Wednesday cut rates as expected, but their closely watched "dot pot" guidance on future moves showed they saw two reductions next year, compared with four previously targeted.

Data showing a forecast-topping rise in US economic growth and consumer spending did little to ease concerns that the Fed will keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

Meanwhile, swaps markets are pricing in less than two for all of 2025.

Fed boss Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that Trump's economic plans, including tariff hikes, tax cuts and mass deportations, have been a consideration as policymakers weigh their rate cut estimates.

Economists at Bank of America Global Research said in a commentary: "We stick with our forecast for two more rate cuts next year, but the risks have clearly shifted in the direction of fewer (no) cuts. The onus is now on the data to justify additional cuts.- Key figures around 0710 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 38,701.90 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 19,772.59

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,368.07 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0380 from $1.0364 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2493 from $1.2496

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 157.00 yen from 157.35 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.99 pence from 82.91 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $69.03 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $72.50 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 42,342.24 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 8,105.32 (close)

S&P Global Ratings

INDEX CORP.