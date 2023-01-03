UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Struggle Out Of Gate For New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Asian markets struggle out of gate for new year

Asian stocks started Tuesday on the back foot as traders in most markets returned from the new year break to the same worries over interest rates, China's growth and the Ukraine war, which fuelled a worldwide rout last year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Asian stocks started Tuesday on the back foot as traders in most markets returned from the new year break to the same worries over interest rates, China's growth and the Ukraine war, which fuelled a worldwide rout last year.

While 2022 was painful for investors, there is a fear that the next 12 months could be as bad, with the head of the International Monetary Fund warning a third of the global economy could slip into recession.

Eyes are on China, where the swift removal of most zero-Covid measures has sparked a massive surge in infections that has filled up hospitals and left crematoriums overloaded.

The widespread outbreak has fanned fresh concerns for the economic outlook as businesses are being forced to shut down, after having already been battered by the strict containment measures put in place for almost three years.

Analysts said infections may have already peaked in major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, where activity is picking back up.

But there are fears that an expected spike in travel over the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of the month could see cases spread to the countryside and further impact the economy.

"With the ongoing Covid tidal wave, investment sliding to a 10-quarter low, and new orders continuing to get battered, a meaningful first-quarter recovery is increasingly unrealistic," Derek Scissors, of CBBI, said.

And IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said with China's economy looking shaky just as the United States and European Union edge towards contraction, the outlook for the world was downbeat for 2023.

She told CBS's "Face the Nation" that this year will be "tougher than the year we leave behind".

While the United States may avoid it, she warned half the 27-nation European Union will be in recession, as the bloc is "very severely hit" by the Ukraine conflict.

China's economy will likely be at or below global growth for the first time in 40 years, she added.

In early trade, Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than two percent -- having suffered its worst year since 2011 -- while there was also hefty selling in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta.

"After an ugly 2022, catalysed by hyperinflation and a war on NATO's doorstep, its only fitting stocks are struggling for traction out of New Year gates, given neither of the two adverse drivers in 2022 has been resolved," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

Investors are also bracing for another series of central bank rate hikes in the early months of the year as monetary policymakers battle to rein in decades-high inflation.

The sharp increase in borrowing costs last year was a key reason for the major pain suffered by equity markets as traders contemplated the end of years of cheap cash.

The Fed and others have suggested they will slow down their pace of increases, but they are tipped to take rates higher than previously expected and not start to cut until later in the year or even 2024.

Friday's release of US jobs data will be closely followed for an idea of how the Fed will move next, with a strong reading likely to put pressure on the bank to keep lifting for some time.

Still, the yen extended its gains against the greenback -- hitting its highest level since June -- after the Bank of Japan shifted away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO IMF World Ukraine China European Union Bank Sydney Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Singapore Seoul Taipei Same Reading Japan United States May June Stocks Market From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli Minister

29 minutes ago
 Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with ..

Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with sustainable energy solutions

29 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

4 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.