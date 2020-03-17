UrduPoint.com
Asian Markets Swing After Virus Sparks Wall St Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St collapse

Sian markets fluctuated Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than three decades with coronavirus panic sweeping the planet

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than three decades with coronavirus panic sweeping the planet.

While governments and central banks attempt to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak's spread -- bringing the world economy juddering to a halt.

There is a broad consensus that the disease, which has wiped trillions off market valuations, will cause a global recession, with the airline industry among the first in the firing line, leading company heads to plead for billions of dollars in state help to prevent them going under.

"Drastic measures by the Federal Reserve and other central banks have failed to appease markets, with investors still running towards the exit door of risk assets as governments step up their radical measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

The Philippines became the first country to shut down its stock market as the country goes into lockdown. The Philippine Stock Exchange and the Bankers Association of the Philippines said the bourse would be closed until further notice.

Sydney rose 5.8 percent, a day after crashing 9.7 percent in its worst day on record.

But after an early advance, the rest of Asia swung in and out of positive territory through the day.

Tokyo ended up 0.1 percent after a roller-coaster session, Hong Kong edged 0.1 percent higher in the afternoon and Mumbai added 1.6 percent, while Bangkok was slightly higher.

But Shanghai slipped 0.4 percent, while Jakarta sank more than four percent. Seoul, Taipei and Singapore were all down.

Wellington dipped despite New Zealand becoming the latest country to announce monetary support, unveiling a US$7.3 billion package of measures.

