Open Menu

Asian Markets Swing Ahead Of Key US Jobs Data

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Asian markets swing ahead of key US jobs data

Equities were mixed in Asian trade on Thursday as investors try to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates after boss Jerome Powell indicated they would start to come down this year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Equities were mixed in Asian trade on Thursday as investors try to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates after boss Jerome Powell indicated they would start to come down this year.

Focus is also on the release of key US jobs data due Friday, following a positive set of figures showing the labour market remained healthy but appeared to be softening.

Gold and bitcoin were essentially flat after edging back from record highs earlier in the week.

In closely watched testimony before lawmakers Wednesday, Powell flagged progress on bringing inflation towards the Fed's two percent goal and said borrowing costs could be lowered as a result.

He warned that the battle was far from over, while investors are eyeing a first move in June after their March hopes were scrubbed by a strong inflation report last month.

"If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialling back policy restraint at some point this year," he told the House Financial Services Committee.

"But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our two percent inflation objective is not assured," he added.

While prices have been tempered by the Fed's decision to push rates to a two-decade high, officials have lined up to warn that cutting them too early could erase all their hard work.

The economy continuing to be in rude health has allowed them to maintain that line, and stocks have pushed higher as confidence appears to be returning.

Powell's remarks saw all three main indexes rise on Wednesday, and Asian traders struggled to maintain the positive momentum.

Shanghai and Hong Kong fell even as data showed Chinese exports surged more than forecast in January-February, while Tokyo was weighed by a strong yen as investors ramp up bets on the Bank of Japan soon shiftingaway from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Singapore, Manila and Wellington were also off.

Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok rose, though.

"Powell stuck to the script. The January inflation blip evidently hasn't shifted the broader calculus much and Chair Powell did little to break from recent Fed commentary," said National Australia Bank's Taylor Nugent.

Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers added that "his positivity concerning the trajectory of inflation amidst confidence that the central bank's current rate is likely at its peak is enough for market participants".

Traders are also keeping an eye on a policy meeting of the European Central Bank later Thursday, which is not expected to see any movement but investors are hoping for some guidance.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 39,598.71 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.7 percent at 16,165.29

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,027.40 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.10 yen from 149.44 yen on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0904 from $1.0899

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2741 from $1.2732

Euro/pound: UP at 85.60 pence from 85.58 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $79.18 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.1 percent at $83.01 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 38,661.05 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,679.31 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Australia Exports China Bank Bitcoin Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Powell New York Japan Turkish Lira January March June Stocks Gold Market All From Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case

1 minute ago
 PAC organized divisional level painting competitio ..

PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

1 minute ago
 77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

1 minute ago
 Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Police to ensure security during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

8 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

8 minutes ago
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

9 minutes ago
 Dacoit held after shootout

Dacoit held after shootout

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares rebound at open

Tokyo shares rebound at open

19 minutes ago
 Traders asked to inform about their stocks

Traders asked to inform about their stocks

19 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business