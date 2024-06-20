Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Asian markets were mixed Thursday as investors tried to gauge the outlook for US interest rates, while also keeping tabs on developments in France as it heads for crucial elections

With Wall Street closed, there were few catalysts to drive buying, though sentiment has been buoyed this week by recent data indicating the world's top economy is slowing gradually, giving the Federal Reserve some freedom to ease monetary policy.

Traders are closely following the utterances of US central bank officials on their outlook for rates, with most warning that while inflation was on a downward trajectory, they wanted to see more evidence before committing to a cut.

Analysts say this means there will be two reductions at most, with many predicting just one this year -- in line with the Fed's "dot plot" gauge released last week.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38,633.02 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 18,331.52

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,005.44 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,207.28

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0731 from $1.0745 on Wednesday

Euro/pound: UP at 84.47 pence from 84.44 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.12 yen from 157.90 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2705 from $1.2726

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $81.42 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.1 percent at $85.17 per barrel

New York - Dow: Closed for a public holiday

