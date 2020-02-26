UrduPoint.com
Asian Markets Take Another Hit As Virus Sweeps Globe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Asian markets fell on Wednesday, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly around the world and health chiefs warning that governments were not prepared for the outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Asian markets fell on Wednesday, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly around the world and health chiefs warning that governments were not prepared for the outbreak.

The heavy selling, after a day of relative calm caused by bargain-buying, followed another rout on Wall Street where all three main indexes lost around three percent after officials said COVID-19 would likely take hold in the United States.

With cases being reported in new countries -- and lockdowns in nations including Austria, Italy and Spain -- traders are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy.

