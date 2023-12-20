Asian markets track another Wall St record on rate hopes

Asian stocks rallied Wednesday, following another record performance on Wall Street as traders continue to bet on the US Federal Reserve slashing interest rates several times next year

The advances come even as central bank officials try to push back against expectations, which have set markets up for a healthy end-of-year rally.

The next key event this week will be the release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

The reading's fall in recent months, along with consumer prices and a slowing jobs market, has been among the main reasons decision-makers are feeling confident that they are on the right track.

Still, they are trying to prevent investors getting ahead of themselves by tempering expectations.

The latest was Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic, who said: "For me, I'm thinking inflation is going to come down relatively slowly in the next six months, which means there's not going to be urgency for us to pull off our restrictive stance."

That comment came after Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said he was confused by the strong market reaction and New York Fed chief John Williams said traders were being premature.