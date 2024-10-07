Open Menu

Asian Markets Track Wall St Rally On Jobs Data

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Asian markets rose Monday after a blockbuster US jobs report soothed any concerns about the world's top economy, while the dollar held gains with traders scaling back bets on another bumper interest rate cut

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Asian markets rose Monday after a blockbuster US jobs report soothed any concerns about the world's top economy, while the dollar held gains with traders scaling back bets on another bumper interest rate cut.

Oil prices edged down as traders await Israel's response to Iran's missile barrage last week amid ongoing fears about a region-wide war in the Middle East.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied Friday on data showing a forecast-busting 254,000 US jobs were created last month and the unemployment rate fell.

The reading was the best in six months and sharply higher than readings in July and August, which had sparked worries that the economy could be heading for a recession.

The dollar rallied on the reading as investors lowered their expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates 50 basis points for a second straight meeting when it gathers later this month.

"The September payrolls print was meaningfully better than expected," said Taylor Nugent, a senior markets economist at National Australia Bank.

"It was going to take more bad news for the (board) to match the extent of cuts in near term pricing.

"But instead the data was supportive of (its) assessment that the US labour market is not primed for imminent, sharper deterioration and may even be holding up a little better than expected."

Inflation data later in the week will be closely watched by traders hoping for more of an idea about the Fed's decision-making.

The stronger dollar against the yen boosted Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei 225 climbing almost two percent, while Hong Kong extended its recent rally fuelled by China's raft of economic stimulus measures.

There were also gains in Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Manila.

Crude prices edged down after a volatile day Friday that saw them soar five percent at one point before paring the gains.

The initial rally came after US President Joe Biden said he was "discussing" possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil sites in retaliation for Tehran's barrage.

But the commodity dropped back later in the day after he advised Tel Aviv against such action, saying he was trying to rally the world to avoid the escalating prospect of all-out war in the Middle East.

Still, investors are awaiting the next developments in the crisis on the first anniversary of Hamas's deadly attack on Israel that led the country to fighting wars against the militant group and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 39,354.63 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 22,998.83

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.37 from 148.64 yen on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3128 from $1.3124

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0974 from $1.0976

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.59 pence from 83.62 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $74.05 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $77.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 42,352.75 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,280.63 (close)

