Open Menu

Asian Markets Track Wall St Records After US Inflation Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Asian markets track Wall St records after US inflation data

Asian equities rallied Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Asian equities rallied Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year.

The news sent all three main indexes on Wall Street to record highs, with confidence given an extra boost by figures showing retail sales well below expectations, suggesting consumers were taking a step back.

The 3.4 percent clip in April consumer prices was in line with forecasts but down from March and capped a run of three straight months above estimates that forced investors to reel in their rate cut hopes.

The Fed is now tipped to reduce borrowing costs twice before the end of the year, an increase on the one previously predicted -- though a lot fewer than the six estimated in January.

"We see the April print as consistent with a direction of travel for inflation dynamics that -- in the context of moderation in the real economy -- can yield a September cut followed by a second in December," Evercore's Krishna Guha said.

Adding to the upbeat mood was a report showing retail sales were flat in April.

"The market likes it," said Gary Pzegeo of CIBC Private Wealth US.

"The news on core inflation was better than expected. Retail sales also showed some deceleration from the previously hot consumer sector. Taken together, this supports a Fed rate cut in the fall."

Taylor Nugent at National Australia Bank added: "It's a world more aligned with the Fed's characterisation that disinflation remains in train even if it is taking a bit longer than earlier hoped.

"It should help quieten, at least for now, any concern the Fed's confidence rates will prove sufficiently restrictive.

"

He added that the next move "is likely to be down".

Still, Minneapolis Fed boss Neel Kashkari was keen to move cautiously as he questioned how much of an impact monetary policy was having on inflation.

"That's an unknown -- we don't know for sure," he said.

"And that tells me we probably need to sit here for a while longer until we figure out where underlying inflation is headed before we jump to any conclusions."

His remarks came a day after Fed chief Jerome Powell said the battle against prices was proving tougher than expected and indicated rates could remain elevated for some time.

Investors, however, took the latest data as a reason to press on with a market rally, which on Wednesday saw the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq end at all-time highs in New York.

Expectations for cuts by the Bank of England and European Central Bank helped London, Paris and Frankfurt to their own records.

And Asia extended the advances, with Hong Kong returning from a midweek break on a positive note, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also well in the green.

Tokyo also advanced, even after data showed Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first three months of the year.

The dollar held losses against its main peers as the prospect of lower rates made the greenback less attractive to foreign investors, while the cheaper greenback also pushed gold back towards $2,400 for the first time since last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Dollar Bank Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Powell Gary Minneapolis New York Japan January March April September December Gold Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

6 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

6 minutes ago
 Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

4 minutes ago
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 4 ..

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

4 minutes ago
 Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

12 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

30 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

30 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business