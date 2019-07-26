Asian markets tumble after disappointing US earnings 26 July 2019

UrduPoint.com
Asian markets tumbled Friday after disappointing US earnings and a bearish outlook on hopes for a Fed rate cut weighed on Wall Street overnight

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Asian markets tumbled Friday after disappointing US earnings and a bearish outlook on hopes for a Fed rate cut weighed on Wall Street overnight.

Tesla and American Airlines both suffered bruising declines after posting quarterly results, while Amazon reported a slowdown in earnings growth as it ramped up one-day delivery operations.

American stocks had been bolstered in recent weeks by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

But strong American economic data, including Thursday's report showing an increase in durable goods sales in June, has investors fearing a less dovish Fed announcement.

"Markets are getting nervous that Fed could disappoint next week," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

Tokyo was down 0.5 percent at close as investors went into profit-taking mode ahead of the weekend, ending a three-day winning streak.

Beleaguered automaker Nissan was off 3.2 percent after announcing a 95-percent plunge in quarterly net profit and the shedding of 12,500 jobs on Thursday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest also edged lower after a 20.2 percent surge Thursday on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

But Japan's SoftBank Group rose 1.1 percent after it announced a new $108-billion fund to drive investment in artificial intelligence.

