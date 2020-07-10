UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Tumble As Infection Rates Jump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally.

Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the rapid spread of the disease around the world, with hopes for the economic recovery, the easing of lockdowns and government largesse providing crucial support.

But several days of figures showing a record number of new cases in populous US states including Florida, Texas and California -- leading to the reimposition of containment measures -- were beginning to sink in.

Analysts also pointed out that while global markets have enjoyed healthy gains, those have mostly come thanks to traders moving into tech firms, which are more likely to benefit from further lockdowns.

This is reflected in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Wall Street hitting multiplerecord highs over the past week, including Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Florida Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Dutch 'golden age' statue stirs ghosts of colonial ..

2 minutes ago

Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble' ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong leaders, tycoons bid farewell to gaming ..

2 minutes ago

IEA Commends OPEC+ 'Robust' Compliance, Says Confo ..

2 minutes ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of federal execut ..

6 minutes ago

US Refutes UN Rapporteur's Report Saying Killing o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.