Asian shares rise

Tokyo,, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Asian shares were higher Wednesday, AP reported.

The Shanghai Composite added 28 points to 3,308.53. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 picked up 0.3% to 27,523.17. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,263.10.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 48 cents to $77.53 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose $0.52 to $83.97 a barrel.

In Currency trading, the U.S. Dollar inched up to $136.37 Japanese Yen from $136.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0596 from $1.0583.