UrduPoint.com

Asian Shares Up As Bank Crisis Fears Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Asian shares up as bank crisis fears ease

Most Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday after global shares rebounded, with fears of a banking crisis easing thanks to the sale of fallen lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Most Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday after global shares rebounded, with fears of a banking crisis easing thanks to the sale of fallen lender Silicon Valley Bank.

European stocks had rallied and two of the three main Wall Street indexes advanced the previous day on news that North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank had agreed to take over most of SVB.

The gains were led by rises in bank shares, following a rout last week over concerns that the turmoil in the sector could hit other major institutions, such as German giant Deutsche Bank.

Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said Tuesday that the acquisition by First Citizens had "helped set a positive tone" in global markets.

"Together with the absence of new scare stories over the weekend, banking shares have driven a rally across most major equity indices," he wrote in a note.

Hong Kong shares were up 0.5 percent mid-morning, Sydney rallied 1.1 percent and Seoul rose 0.4 percent. Jakarta gained 0.3 percent and Singapore was up 0.3 percent.

Tokyo finished the morning session almost flat, with Shanghai also little moved, while Taipei dropped 0.8 percent.

On Monday, the World Bank warned that an anticipated economic slowdown in China is likely to drag global growth down to its lowest level this century as it proposed measures to prevent a "lost decade" of growth.

"We've grown used to China being the tractor of the global economy, and that will have to change because China's growth rate is going to go down over time," World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill said.

After last week's tumult, traders were taking the opportunity to regroup, SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said Tuesday.

"US stocks are trading moderately higher, and bonds lower Monday as bank stresses relax a bit further," he said.

"This allows investors more breathing room to position ahead of a busy end-of-the-month data week docket and an even busier April" as first-quarter earnings approach.

"While last week's hurricane could still provide significant headwinds due to the reduced availability of credit to the real economy, there is a growing recognition that this could help the Fed inflation fight by keeping growth below potential despite China reopening amid an improving backdrop in Europe," Innes added.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 27,497.45 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 19,670.08 Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,251.42 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0813 from $1.0803 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2312 from $1.2289 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.82 pence from 87.88 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 130.74 yen from 131.56 yen West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $72.81 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $77.92 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 32,432.08 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,471.77 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century World Bank Australia Europe China German Bank Sale Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Singapore Seoul Taipei York April Stocks Deutsche Bank Market From Asia

Recent Stories

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

36 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

36 minutes ago
 Imran maligning institutions for political gains: ..

Imran maligning institutions for political gains: Raja Riaz

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 20 ..

Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.