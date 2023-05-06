Asian stock markets close Friday mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

Major Asian stock markets closed mixed on Saturday

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, decreased by 0.07% to 3,395 at 1150GMT.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange gained 0.12% to 29,157.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, rose 0.50% to finish at 20,049.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 0.48% to close at 3,334.

The Caixin China General Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) tumbled to a three-month low of 53.6 in April from March's nine-month high of 54.5.

The Singapore index decreased 0.08% to 3,266, while India's Sensex benchmark dove 1.13% to end the day at 61,054.

Singapore's retail sales grew 4.5% year-on-year in March, slowing from a 12.6% hike in the prior month.