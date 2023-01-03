Asian stock markets close Tuesday mostly higher

Major Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday as China's reopening sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Major Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday as China's reopening sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 0.33% to 3,255.91 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was flat at 26,094.50.

The Japanese yen surpassed 130 per dollar on Tuesday, reaching its strongest levels in seven months on growing speculations that the Bank of Japan might soon shift away from ultra-easy monetary policy.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, jumped 1.

84% to 20,145.29.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange, meanwhile, increased 0.88% to 3,116.51.

The yuan exceeded 6.9 per dollar, reaching its strongest levels in four months.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49 in December 2022 as a spike in COVID-19 cases disrupted production.

India's Sensex benchmark gained 0.21% to close at 61,294.20, while the Singapore index fell 0.17%, to 3,245.80.