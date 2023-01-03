UrduPoint.com

Asian Stock Markets Close Tuesday Mostly Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Asian stock markets close Tuesday mostly higher

Major Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday as China's reopening sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Major Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday as China's reopening sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 0.33% to 3,255.91 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was flat at 26,094.50.

The Japanese yen surpassed 130 per dollar on Tuesday, reaching its strongest levels in seven months on growing speculations that the Bank of Japan might soon shift away from ultra-easy monetary policy.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, jumped 1.

84% to 20,145.29.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange, meanwhile, increased 0.88% to 3,116.51.

The yuan exceeded 6.9 per dollar, reaching its strongest levels in four months.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49 in December 2022 as a spike in COVID-19 cases disrupted production.

India's Sensex benchmark gained 0.21% to close at 61,294.20, while the Singapore index fell 0.17%, to 3,245.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Dollar China Bank Hong Kong Singapore Japan Shanghai Stock Exchange December Stocks Market From Asia First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first payment ..

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first payment to deserving families under OW ..

7 minutes ago
 Food department sold 1.1815 mln bags of flour duri ..

Food department sold 1.1815 mln bags of flour during 3 months

7 minutes ago
 Missing persons commission disposes of 7,001 cases ..

Missing persons commission disposes of 7,001 cases by December 2022

7 minutes ago
 Distt admin to restore historic identity of Shujab ..

Distt admin to restore historic identity of Shujabad in Multan

7 minutes ago
 Cop suspended for 'faulty' probe into youth's murd ..

Cop suspended for 'faulty' probe into youth's murder

7 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says An ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working on Date o ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.