ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Most major Asian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as the collapse of two US lenders -- Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank -- within days raised worries over the spillover effect across global markets.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, dove 2.68% to 3,220 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged 2.19% to 27,222 points.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, plummeted 2.27% to 19,247.96.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.72% to 3,245.31.

India's Sensex benchmark fell 0.58% to close at 57,900.19, while the Singapore index dropped 0.08% to 3,129.75India's annual wholesale inflation rate decreased to a 25-month low of 3.85% in February from 4.73% in January. The figure was below the market estimate of 4%.