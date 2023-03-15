UrduPoint.com

Asian Stock Markets Down At Tuesday's Close

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Most major Asian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as the collapse of two US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank within days raised worries over the spillover effect across global markets

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, dove 2.68% to 3,220 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged 2.19% to 27,222 points.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, plummeted 2.27% to 19,247.96.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.72% to 3,245.31.

India's Sensex benchmark fell 0.58% to close at 57,900.19, while the Singapore index dropped 0.08% to 3,129.75India's annual wholesale inflation rate decreased to a 25-month low of 3.85% in February from 4.73% in January. The figure was below the market estimate of 4%.

