Asian Stock Markets In Red Except For Japan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Major Asian stock markets closed Monday in red except for Japan.
The Kospi index in South Korea lost 0.14% to 2,470 points, while the Shanghai composite index in China fell 1.4% to 2,790 points.
The Sensex index in India closed the day at 71,370 points with a 0.4% decrease, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell to 14,970 points with a 2.2% loss.
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan completed the day at 36.546 points with an increase of 1.62%.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.600 to Rs.214,700 per tola22 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 20246 hours ago
-
Amendment in Biosafety rules aimed to align with International standards: Spokesman18 hours ago
-
UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports18 hours ago
-
PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country21 hours ago
-
PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture1 day ago
-
Malik Iftkhar urges people to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products1 day ago
-
'Strong manufacturing industry enhances country's position in global supply chains'1 day ago
-
China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 20241 day ago
-
Beijing to boost its int'l consumption center city status1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20241 day ago