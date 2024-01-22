Open Menu

Asian Stock Markets In Red Except For Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Major Asian stock markets closed Monday in red except for Japan.

The Kospi index in South Korea lost 0.14% to 2,470 points, while the Shanghai composite index in China fell 1.4% to 2,790 points.

The Sensex index in India closed the day at 71,370 points with a 0.4% decrease, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell to 14,970 points with a 2.2% loss.

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan completed the day at 36.546 points with an increase of 1.62%.

