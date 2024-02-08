Open Menu

Asian Stock Markets See Mixed Figures On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM

Asian stock markets saw mixed figures on the fourth transaction day of the week

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Asian stock markets saw mixed figures on the fourth transaction day of the week.

In China, consumer prices dropped 0.8% in January on a yearly basis.

In Japan, the governor of the central bank, the Bank of Japan, said that even if it ends its negative interest rate policy, "it is hard to imagine a path in which it would then keep raising the interest rate rapidly.

"

After this statement, the Japanese yen lost value to the US dollar.

The Kospi index in South Korea rose 0.41% to 2,620 points, while the Shanghai composite index in China was 2,860 points, up 1%.

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan completed the day at 36,863 points, gaining 2.06%, with USD/JPY parity trading at 142.2, down 0.1%.

In India, the Sensex was at 71,598 points, down 0.8%, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 1.3% to 15,870 points.

