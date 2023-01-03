Asian stock markets were mixed 03 January 2023

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession, the AP reported

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession, the AP reported.

Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,094.12 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6% to 19,906.65. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Seoul's Kospi shed 0.8% to 2,208.36 after South Korea's 2022 exports fell 9.5% from the previous year and the country recorded its biggest trade deficit ever.

Sydney's S& P-ASX 200 lost 1.6% to 6,927.20.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 36 cents to $79.90 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.86 on Monday to $80.26. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 39 cents to $85.52 per barrel in London.

The Dollar declined to 130.17 Yen from Monday's 130.80 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0669 from $1.0700.

-