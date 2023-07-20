Open Menu

Asian Stocks Close Thursday In Red

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:43 PM

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, dropped by 0.39% to 3,594.51 points as of 1004GMT.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was down by 1.23% to close at 32,490.52 points.

On Thursday, Japan's foreign trade surplus was at 43 billion yen ($308 million) in June, which was the first surplus since July 2021.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong exchange, fell 0.13% to 18,928.02 points.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 0.92% to 3,169.52.

On Thursday, the Chinese Central Bank has kept its policy rate at 3.55%.

The Singapore index decreased slightly by 0.03% to 3,274.38 points.

Meanwhile, India's Sensex index increased by 0.68% to 67,552.83 points.

More Stories From Business