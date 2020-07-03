UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Stocks Extend Gains As US Jobs Trump Virus Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:11 PM

Asian stocks extend gains as US jobs trump virus worries

Asian investors welcomed a forecast-busting US jobs report to send Asian equities higher on Friday, though an acceleration in the virus through the world's top economy continued to temper big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Asian investors welcomed a forecast-busting US jobs report to send Asian equities higher on Friday, though an acceleration in the virus through the world's top economy continued to temper big gains.

While the US registered more than 50,000 new cases for a second straight day and authorities across the country reimposed containment measures, traders backed up with a wall of government and central bank cash chose to look to the positives.

And a near-five million jump in employment in June, combined with promising vaccine tests, provided the platform for another market rally that saw the Nasdaq clock up yet another record.

The jobs report showed people returning to jobs in hard-hit and crucial sectors such as leisure and hospitality, which accounted for just under half of the increase.

The US advances, and a strong performance in Europe -- where countries are pressing ahead with lockdown easing -- gave Asia a strong lead, which investors picked up on.

Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent after climbing almost three percent Thursday, while Tokyo finished the morning 0.3 percent higher and Shanghai jumped more than one percent.

Sydney and Seoul were both 0.6 percent higher, Taipei put on 0.7 percent and Wellington gained 0.8 percent. There were also advances in Singapore and Jakarta, though Manila edged slightly lower.

- Recovery to 'level off' - Chris Gaffney, at TIAA Bank, said: "There's still a general positive sentiment about how quickly we're seeing the recovery.

"But we do think you're going to see the recovery level off, especially if we continue to see higher case numbers on the virus." Analysts warned that while the employment data were good, jobless claims were still elevated -- at 1.

43 million last week, which was slightly better than the week before but missed expectations.

They pointed out that the latest spike in infections and the reclosure of some businesses around the US, particularly in the Sun Belt, could put the recovery back.

"The non-farm payrolls report is a mid-June snapshot, which might have been the 'sweet spot' of near-term employment optimism as the virus situation in the US has deteriorated sharply since," warned AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"Also, the substantial jobs numbers may provide fodder for the Republican fiscal hawks to resist further budgetary support to be decided on later this month." He said "it would be tough to take the better-than-expected... payrolls numbers and extrapolate that there will be a V-shaped recovery in the US. The economy has brought back only about 30 percent of the jobs lost." White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow injected some nervousness into trading floors by telling Fox Business Network that the US was "very unhappy with China", and there were "going to be export restrictions, particularly with respect to military, national security and some sensitive high technology".

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 22,220.33 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 25,311.93 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 3,133.29 West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $40.41 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $42.91 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1243 from $1.1239 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.57 yen from 107.48 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2463 from $1.2466 Euro/pound: UP at 90.21 pence from 90.15 yenNew York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 25,827.36 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 6,240.36 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business Europe China White House Bank London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York Lead May June Market From Government Top Asia Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

India's IT Ministry Excludes Huawei From 5G Rollou ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate 2 in Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 ..

5 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Exchange Rates 03 July 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.