Asian Stocks Hit As Trade Worries Overshadow Upbeat US Inflation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:41 PM
Asian markets fell Thursday as ongoing concerns about the global impact of President Donald Trump's trade war overshadowed positive US inflation data
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Asian markets fell Thursday as ongoing concerns about the global impact of President Donald Trump's trade war overshadowed positive US inflation data.
With governments around the world trying to figure out how to respond to the US president's tariffs agenda and threats of further measures, equities have been plunged into turmoil amid uncertainty about what is to come.
While attention has been mostly on the trade saga in recent weeks, Wednesday provided a little relief as data showed US consumer inflation slowed slightly more than expected in February -- the first full month of Trump's second term.
The report also revealed core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had come in below consensus.
But the overriding issue for investors is Trump's trade policy, which this week saw him impose tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminium, hitting numerous nations from Brazil to South Korea, as well as the European Union.
Canada responded with more than US$21 billion in additional tariffs on US goods, while Brussels said it would target $28 billion in US goods from April.
There has been a growing concern among investors that Trump's tariffs and pledges to slash taxes, regulations and immigration would reignite inflation, force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again and cause a recession.
Analysts pointed out that the latest inflation figures, while welcome, had to be taken in context.
National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said it was "worth noting the data was for February and thus largely pre-dates any potential tariff impacts".
And Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management warned that while markets reacted positively to the data, there was still a lot of uncertainty in markets.
"Let's be clear, this isn't a free pass to rally unchallenged. The real question now is how far Trump is willing to push on tariffs and government cuts," he wrote in a commentary.
"With April 2's reciprocal tariff D-Day looming, traders would be foolish to dismiss his resolve to rewrite global trade," he added, referring to another round of levies due to come into effect.
"If the past few weeks have proven anything, his tolerance for the 'pain trade' (US stocks lower) is far higher than the market assumed."
After a mixed start to the day, most Asian markets headed south in the afternoon.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai and Jakarta were all in negative territory.
Mark Hackett at Nationwide said that "for the last three weeks, traders have felt like buying this market is like trying to catch a falling knife".
Focus is also turning to developments in the Ukraine crisis after Kyiv endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with Washington saying it wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities.
The Kremlin said it was awaiting details of the US proposal, and gave no indication of its readiness to stop fighting, but Trump warned "devastating" sanctions were possible if Russian President Vladimir Putin refused an agreement.
- Key figures around 0710 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,790.03 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 23,400.21
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,358.73 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0877 from $1.0890 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2952 from $1.2969
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.81 yen from 148.32 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.99 pence from 83.97 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $67.50 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $70.80 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 41,350.93 points (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,540.97 (close)
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
SECP facilitates sale of life insurance Savings Products via technology-based distribution Channels5 hours ago
-
TDAP has launched programme to enhance export: DG5 hours ago
-
Pakistan & Oman to enhance Cooperation in transport, IT6 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking global tensions13 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar13 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola7 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,009 points13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Ireland keen for fostering economic engagement7 hours ago
-
Govt to stabilize economy, provide relief to public, business community: Federal Minister for Parlia ..27 minutes ago
-
Output of LCVs, vans and jeeps increases 69.43% in eight months8 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago