Asian stocks markets in green at Thursday close

Stock markets in Asia closed Thursday on a high note as Russian-Ukrainian diplomatic talks hosted by Turkiye buoyed investor sentiment

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Stock markets in Asia closed Thursday on a high note as Russian-Ukrainian diplomatic talks hosted by Turkiye buoyed investor sentiment.

Oil prices bounced back from yesterday's decline, which had eased inflation fears and had backed global markets.

With rising hopes for diplomacy and the easing of concerns about oil supply, the price of Brent oil per barrel fell from $130 yesterday, closing the day with a drop of 12.7% at $111.1, then rising today to $116.5 at 10.00 GMT.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, was up 91.9 points, or 2.

72%, to 3,463 points at 1000 GMT.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange posted its largest rise in 21 months spurred by an overnight decrease in oil futures, up 972.87 points, or 3.94%, to close at 25,690 points.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, rose 262.55 points, or 1.27%, to 20,890. China's Shanghai Stock Exchange climbed 39.70 points, or 1.22%, to finish at 3,296.

India's Sensex benchmark increased 838.6 points, or 1.53%, to 55,485 at the Thursday close. The Singapore index went up by 45.35 points, or 1.42%, to end the day at 3,240.