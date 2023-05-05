UrduPoint.com

Asian Stocks Mixed After Slide On Wall Street

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Asian stocks mixed after slide on Wall Street

Asian stocks were mixed on Friday following a slide on Wall Street driven by renewed fears of banking sector turmoil

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Asian stocks were mixed on Friday following a slide on Wall Street driven by renewed fears of banking sector turmoil.

All three major US indices ended the day in the red, while regional bank shares nosedived following another quarter-point hike from the US Federal Reserve.

PacWest plunged 50.6 percent, First Horizon slumped 33.6 percent and Western Alliance lost 38.5 percent.

"The acute phase of bank turmoil may not be over, and policymakers need urgently to recognise that," Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Evercore ISI, told Bloomberg.

US equities futures were making a cautious rebound on Friday morning.

Futures for markets in Europe, which also fell Thursday after the European Central Bank joined the Fed in increasing its main interest rate, were also making an uneven comeback.

Asia, meanwhile, got off to a similarly uneven start on Friday, with Hong Kong up more than one percent at one point, but Shanghai down.

Sydney and Taipei were also up, while Wellington, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Manila were down. Tokyo and Seoul were closed for holidays.

- Banking sell-off - The sell-off in PacWest shares was exacerbated by media reports saying that the bank was considering the possibility of a sale or other capital-raising measures in the wake of the recent collapses of other midsized lenders.

The bank sought to assure investors that it had not "experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows", and that its "cash and available liquidity remains solid", but its shares still tanked.

In addition to PacWest, First Horizon and Western Alliance, other US regional banks to suffer significant drops included KeyCorp, Comerica and Zions.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes described the dynamic as "a highly coordinated and predatory short sellers landscape... with short sellers in battalion fashion moving from one weak link in the daisy chain to the next".

And the trend is likely to stick around, Oanda's Edward Moya said in a note.

"Financial stability concerns are not going away anytime soon and that will continue to fuel calls that we are headed towards a recession that will be much more hard hitting than the mild one some are expecting," he wrote.

"Selling financials is an easy trade as interest rates are too high and will probably remain there thanks to the Fed, which will also continue to drive financial stability concerns," he continued, adding that "more banks are at risk".

Oil prices, meanwhile, appear to have stabilised but are still in a hole after falling sharply in recent days on expectations of weaker demand owing to an economic slowdown.

- Key figures around 0245 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 20,014.91 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,326.50 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1032 from $1.1017 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2588 from $1.2572 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.12 yen from 134.28 yen Euro/pound: UP at 87.65 pence from 87.59 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $68.76 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $72.68 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 33,127.74 points (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,702.64 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Holidays Bank Sale London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York Alliance Inter Services Intelligenc May Stocks Market Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

30 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

27 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

27 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

27 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

27 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.