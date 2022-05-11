UrduPoint.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Europe Opens Higher As Investors Fret Over Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, following a volatile day on Wall Street with investors concerned about surging inflation and see-sawing crude prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, following a volatile day on Wall Street with investors concerned about surging inflation and see-sawing crude prices.

Equities have been on a roller-coaster ride in recent weeks, fuelled by worries about inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the impact of China's Covid-19 lockdowns on global supply chains.

Global investors were spooked by China's sinking April exports -- the lowest in almost two years -- as well as data showing its consumer inflation had risen at the quickest pace in nearly half a year.

Some are preparing for the worst.

"Equity investors are positioning for a recession; that pressure will remain acute until they see calming in rate volatility," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"The market seems to be fighting too many things to find its footing... The unavoidable growth concerns related to China are leaving a colossal contagion footprint across a plethora of global assets." Millions across China -- particularly in its economic engine Shanghai -- have been under lockdown for weeks, while Covid restrictions have also crept up in the capital Beijing.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said Beijing's zero-Covid strategy is not sustainable.

The strict policy has shut down work at ports and factories while inciting rare outrage from many Chinese people forced to stay at home with no end in sight.

In New York, the Dow fell for the fourth straight day at Tuesday's close, while the broader S&P 500 edged up. The Nasdaq jumped one percent.

Asian markets were also mixed Wednesday.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney rose, but Seoul and Singapore dipped.

In early European trade, however, London, Paris and Frankfurt made slight gains.

All eyes are now on the release Wednesday of the US consumer price index report for April.

- Inflation and oil - Sentiment on trading floors has been buoyed by US President Joe Biden saying his administration is discussing lifting trade tariffs on China to try and control inflation.

"That has given US equity futures a leg up today," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note on Wednesday.

"However, even if we may be nearing the top of inflation, that doesn't mean it will suddenly drop." Crude continued to go on a ride, with WTI rebounding over the $100 Dollar a barrel mark on Wednesday.

"Energy traders won't forget how tight the oil market is," said Edward Moya, another OANDA senior market analyst.

"Everything in the past 48 hours seems to have turned bearish for oil prices as EU sanctions on Russian energy have completely stalled and as the US dollar rallies over economic growth concerns." - Key figures at around 0830 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 19,824.57 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,058.70 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,317.22 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 26,213.64 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.8 percent at $105.41 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.9 percent at $102.72 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0570 from $1.0534 at 1630 GMT Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2363 from $1.2332 Euro/pound: FLAT at 85.49 pence from 85.49 penceDollar/yen: DOWN at 129.87 Yen from 130.41 yenNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 32,160.74 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Dollar Russia China Oil Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul York Price New York Turkish Lira April May Stocks Market From Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

4 minutes ago
 S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parl ..

S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parliament

4 minutes ago
 India reports 2,897 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,897 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Director Altaf Hussain blames cinema owners for fi ..

Director Altaf Hussain blames cinema owners for film industry's downfall

4 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Find 'English for the Military' Tex ..

Russian Forces Find 'English for the Military' Textbook at Azov Battalion Base i ..

9 minutes ago
 Triumphant Marcos faces high expectations from Phi ..

Triumphant Marcos faces high expectations from Philippines poor

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.