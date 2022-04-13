UrduPoint.com

Asian Stocks Shrug Off Red-hot US Inflation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Asian stocks shrug off red-hot US inflation

Many Asian markets made gains Wednesday, despite losses on Wall Street and across Europe sparked by data showing red-hot US inflation

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Many Asian markets made gains Wednesday, despite losses on Wall Street and across Europe sparked by data showing red-hot US inflation.

The US consumer price index surged 8.5 percent in March compared with a year ago, the biggest jump since December 1981. CPI climbed 1.2 percent over February's level.

The report was the first to fully encompass the shock caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow, which have caused energy and food prices to spike worldwide.

Though the US Federal Reserve was poised to raise interest rates quickly to tamp down inflation pressures, the effects will not be immediate.

Tokyo shrugged off the gloom, however, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 closing almost two percent higher.

"The Nikkei index rebounded after falling more than 600 points since the start of the week," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Growth stocks were bought back as caution about excessive monetary tightening in the US receded." In afternoon trade, Hong Kong was eking out small gains. Shares in Seoul and Sydney were also up, while Mumbai was down.

"Yes, US inflation was hot -- it's hottest in 40 years. But we're getting used to these extreme headline prints now," said Matthew Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"Besides, now high levels of inflation are no longer new news, the focus is now shifting to its trajectory and how long it may take to tail off." The lower-than-expected rise in core CPI "was all equity markets needed, using the singular data point to price in peak inflation" in the United States, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The perpetually bullish FOMO gnomes of the equity market, desperately searching for more drinks to keep the party alive, found it in the core inflation (month on month) data for March." In Shanghai, where a Covid-19 outbreak has caused mass lockdowns and snarled global trade arteries, stocks were down by just under one percent.

That came as official data showed China's imports shrank on-year in March for the first time in nearly two years, hit by the coronavirus and weakening consumer demand.

Imports dropped 0.1 percent, according to data from China's Customs Administration.

- Crude contracts rise - Both major crude oil contracts were back over $100 per barrel, after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine and China partially eased Covid-related curbs.

"Oil seems to be the Primary benefactor of (the) Ukraine vs Russia conflict dragging out longer," noted Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

In Currency markets, the Yen hit its lowest level against the Dollar in two decades, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.

Despite being traditionally considered a safe-haven currency, uncertainty fuelled by the war in Ukraine has not caused the yen to strengthen.

Instead, the Fed's moves towards a more aggressive policy and the shock of rising oil prices in Japan -- a major importer of fossil fuels -- has pushed the currency lower, analysts say.

One dollar bought 126 yen at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday, the lowest rate since 2002.

- Key figures around 0710 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.93 percent at 26,843.49 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.25 percent at 21,373.20 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.82 percent at 3,186.82 Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.18 percent at $104.45 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.30 percent at $100.30 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0818 from $1.0864 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2977 from $1.3006 Euro/pound: UP at 83.36 pence from 83.28 penceDollar/yen: UP at 126.22 yen from 125.61 yenNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 34,220.36 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Ukraine Moscow Dollar Russia Europe China Oil Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Vladimir Putin Seoul York Price Japan United States February March May December Stocks Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for P ..

Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for Punjab CM

30 minutes ago
 IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast ..

IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast by 240,000 Bpd to 1.9Mln Bpd - ..

30 seconds ago
 California start-up sending tiny robots on fantast ..

California start-up sending tiny robots on fantastic voyage into brains

32 seconds ago
 IEA Expects Oil Output in Russia to Drop by 1.5Mln ..

IEA Expects Oil Output in Russia to Drop by 1.5Mln Bpd in April - Report

34 seconds ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Fell by 42.2Mln Barrels ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Fell by 42.2Mln Barrels to 2.611Mln Barrels in Februa ..

35 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 159% in ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 159% in March - IEA Report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.