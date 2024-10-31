Asian Stocks Uneven After Shaky Wall Street Lead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Asian stocks got off to an uneven start on Thursday following a weak lead from Wall Street, though better-than-expected manufacturing data from China provided a glimmer of good news for Beijing
Investors appeared to be in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a coin-toss US election, and after a widely expected decision by the Bank of Japan to leave its main interest rate unchanged.
The three main US stock indices lost ground on Wednesday, while major European markets closed sharply lower as well.
Tokyo followed that lead on Thursday, dragged down around one percent by a drop in stocks linked to the semiconductor industry, which also saw a dip on Wall Street.
The Bank of Japan said in an outlook report accompanying its rate decision that there were "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activities and prices".
Its decision to stand pat came after an election that saw the ruling coalition lose its majority in the lower house for the first time since 2009.
Businesses and economists worry that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve Japan's competitiveness as he seeks to court support from other parties.
There are also concerns that the government may pressure the BoJ to take a break from its gradual normalisation of its ultra-loose monetary policy, even if it leads to a weaker yen.
The bank raised borrowing costs in March for the first time since 2007, and did so again in July.
It signalled Thursday that it would raise rates yet again if inflation developed as it expected, and noted it was paying "due attention" to other economies, particularly the United States, where presidential elections take place on November 5.
Seoul was well down on Thursday, with Sydney, Wellington and Manila in the red as well.
"Asian equities are inheriting a wobbly baton today as earnings from US tech giants failed to deliver the expected boost," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. "Wednesday's session was a clear nod to pre-election de-risking."
Shanghai and Hong Kong, however, saw gains following a forecast-beating manufacturing report from China.
Factory output expanded this month for the first time since April, official data showed Thursday, rare good news for leaders struggling to boost activity in the world's second-largest economy.
The country is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt -- all of which threaten Beijing's official growth target of five percent for this year.
"The PMIs have overstated the weakness in China's economy during the past year," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a note.
"The good news is that, after turning a corner in September, the official surveys point to a further improvement in October, with an acceleration in manufacturing and services activity more than offsetting a further slowdown in construction."
Jakarta and Bangkok were also up, while Taipei was closed due to a typhoon.
Uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming US elections, meanwhile, drove safe haven gold to a fresh high just shy of $2,790 an ounce on Thursday.
And oil prices continued their rebound in Asian trade, fuelled by good news on demand from the United States, as well as by press reports that OPEC countries are considering postponing an increase in crude supply.
- Key figures around 0500 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1 percent at 38,875.01
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 20,476.42
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,278.04
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0849 from $1.0861 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2951 from $1.2969
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 152.90 yen from 153.35 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.77 from 83.75 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.7 percent at $73.02 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $69.03 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 42,141.54 points (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 8,159.63 (close)
