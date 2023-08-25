Asian traders resume sell-off on rate fears as Powell speech looms

Asian markets sank Friday as a mini rally came to a juddering halt ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day, with traders increasingly worried the bank will hike interest rates further

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Asian markets sank Friday as a mini rally came to a juddering halt ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day, with traders increasingly worried the bank will hike interest rates further.

The losses tracked a sell-off on Wall Street, where tech titans including Amazon and Apple were among the big losers as Treasury yields rose and data indicated the US jobs market was still resilient in the face of tighter financial conditions.

The Fed's insistence that decision-making would be data-dependent has seen traders react to most economic indicators in a "good news is bad news" fashion, with healthy data seen as likely pressuring officials to hike to temper inflation.

A string of positive readings on the economy and jobs have weighed on equities this month, while policymakers appear split on the best way forward as they try to tame prices while looking to avoid causing a recession.

Markets enjoyed a strong end to July on optimism that that month's rate hike would be the last, with inflation continuing to ease and other data showing a softening in the economy. Some observers even suggested a cut could be on the cards at the end of the year or early 2024.

But that has given way to the realization that more work is needed to get inflation down to -- and held at -- the Fed's two-percent target.

Analysts said Powell must tread a fine line in his Friday speech at the annual symposium of central bankers and business leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"He will caution against easing too soon. I think that's going to be a theme here," former Fed vice chair Donald Kohn said.

"It would be actually helpful for him to spell out what he means by data dependence, tamping down the very strong reaction of markets to each piece of data." However, traders appeared to brush off the pleas, while fresh pledges to ease home-buying rules to support the property sector also fell on deaf ears.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 31,624.28 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 18,002.01 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,064.07 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,343.91 Dollar/yen: UP at 146.11 from 145.80 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0786 from $1.0811 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2572 from $1.2596 Euro/pound: UP at 85.78 pence from 85.81 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $79.43 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $83.74 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 34,099.42 (close)-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --