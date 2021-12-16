Asif Saeed Khan appointed as Member, Chief Coordinator (BDT-Customs)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday appointed Asif Saeed Khan Lughmani, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member, Chief Coordinator (BDT-Customs), FBR, HQ, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday appointed Asif Saeed Khan Lughmani, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member, Chief Coordinator (BDT-Customs), FBR, HQ, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Nadeem Ahsan, a BS-20 officer of PCS has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR, Rawalpindi.

Zahid Ali Baig, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charged of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad.

Muhammad Ashfaq, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charged of the post Director (Staff), Chairman Secretariat, FBR, HQ, Islamabad.