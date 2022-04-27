Asim Ahmad assumes charge of Chairman FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Asim Ahmad, a BS-21officer of Inland Revenue Service, has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman,Federal board of Revenue, Islamabad.

He brings with him a diversified experience of holding key positions including Chairman FBR, Member-IT, DG (I&I)-IR, and Chief Commissioner-IR, according to a statement issued by the FBR on Wednesday.