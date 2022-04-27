UrduPoint.com

Asim Ahmad Assumes Charge Of Chairman FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Asim Ahmad assumes charge of Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Asim Ahmad, a BS-21officer of Inland Revenue Service, has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman,Federal board of Revenue, Islamabad.

He brings with him a diversified experience of holding key positions including Chairman FBR, Member-IT, DG (I&I)-IR, and Chief Commissioner-IR, according to a statement issued by the FBR on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad FBR Post

Recent Stories

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for ei ..

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for eid festivity

8 minutes ago
 US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Dipl ..

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - O ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

9 minutes ago
 NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan ..

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

9 minutes ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

9 minutes ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.