Asim Ahmad Assumes Charge Of Chairman FBR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Asim Ahmad, a BS-21officer of Inland Revenue Service, has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman,Federal board of Revenue, Islamabad.
He brings with him a diversified experience of holding key positions including Chairman FBR, Member-IT, DG (I&I)-IR, and Chief Commissioner-IR, according to a statement issued by the FBR on Wednesday.