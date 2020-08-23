UrduPoint.com
Asim Bajwa Turns Down Propaganda Against CPEC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Asim Bajwa turns down propaganda against CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday turned down the propaganda stories against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa urged the people to ignore all fake news stories regarding jobs and projects under CPEC.

He said all job advertisements relating to the mega project would be posted on the official website- http://www.cpecauthority.gov.pk.

