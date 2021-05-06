Asim Inaugurates Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority Secretariat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmed has inaugurated the Secretariat of Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority here in Islamabad.

On this occasion, Chairman Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority Muhammad Ali, Member FATE and Director General Anti Benami Initiatives Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, Member Administration Bakhtiar Muhammad and other members and officers were present, said a press release issued by FBR here on Wednesday.

Chairman Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority briefed about the performance of Authority and said that Authority had decided 68 references out of 95 references so far.

Out of 68 decided references, moveable and immovable properties in 52 references have been declared Benami with declared value of Rs. 15 billion whereas their market value is much more than that.

Chairman FBR said on the occasion that inauguration of a Secretariat would enhance the efficiency of Anti-Benamai Adjudicating Authority.