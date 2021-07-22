Asim vows to unlock Northern Areas potential under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday vowed to unlock potential of the country's Northern Areas in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision.

In a tweet, the CPEC Authority chairman who is currently on Gilgit Baltistan (GB)'s visit said he met with the GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to discuss with him various projects under CPEC.

During the meeting, he vowed to enhance connectivity of GB with rest of the country besides exploring new potential areas under CPEC.

He also identified projects in power, agriculture, fishery value chain, infrastructure, up-gradation of roads and airports, and integrated tourist zones.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Asim Bajwa said the immense potential of agriculture, livestock and fisheries' sectors in areas close to Khunjrab Pass, GB would be exploited under the umbrella of CPEC.

In a tweet, he said work was underway to address the challenges in the way of benefiting from the potential sectors.

"On Agriculture prospects with farmers of area close to Khunjrab Pass-GB. Agri, livestock and fishery has potential but challenges too, working to address them under CPEC," he said in the tweet while sharing his pictures with local farmers of the area. During his visit to the area, he met with local farmers and discussed with them about the crops and yields.