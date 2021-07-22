UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim Vows To Unlock Northern Areas Potential Under CPEC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Asim vows to unlock Northern Areas potential under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday vowed to unlock potential of the country's Northern Areas in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision.

In a tweet, the CPEC Authority chairman who is currently on Gilgit Baltistan (GB)'s visit said he met with the GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to discuss with him various projects under CPEC.

During the meeting, he vowed to enhance connectivity of GB with rest of the country besides exploring new potential areas under CPEC.

He also identified projects in power, agriculture, fishery value chain, infrastructure, up-gradation of roads and airports, and integrated tourist zones.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Asim Bajwa said the immense potential of agriculture, livestock and fisheries' sectors in areas close to Khunjrab Pass, GB would be exploited under the umbrella of CPEC.

In a tweet, he said work was underway to address the challenges in the way of benefiting from the potential sectors.

"On Agriculture prospects with farmers of area close to Khunjrab Pass-GB. Agri, livestock and fishery has potential but challenges too, working to address them under CPEC," he said in the tweet while sharing his pictures with local farmers of the area. During his visit to the area, he met with local farmers and discussed with them about the crops and yields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Agriculture Visit CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Agri From

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

3 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

6 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.