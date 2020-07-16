UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal Assures PTI Traders Delegation To Resolve Their Problems On Priority

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders Wing delegation, under the leadership of president Haji Tahir Naveed, called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at PBIT office, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, matters pertaining to the problems confronted by traders due to coronavirus pandemic came under discussion during the meeting.

The traders proposed to extend the market timings till 8:00 pm and opening the markets on Saturday also.

The Minister while talking with the delegation members appreciated that traders played a pivotal role for the promotion of economy and assured them that their genuine problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He remarked that coronavirus pandemic had adversely affected every sector including business activities.

Aslam Iqbal assured that he would take up the matter before (NCOC) National Command Operation Center meeting regarding increasing the timings of markets and opening them on Saturday.

He underscored that all decisions were being taken with due consultations of economic and medical specialists.

He disclosed, "Coronavirus pandemic situation has improved but we could not let prevention be ignored during the prevailing conditions." He said, "We are initiating mega programme of granting soft loans with regard to revival of business being affected due to this pandemic and launching new business.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that the agenda of PTI government was to promote economic activities and generate new employment opportunities. The Minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy to impede the spread of coronavirus as this strategy had proved to be successful.

Aslam Iqbal hoped that corona situation would improve in the coming days.

