Aslam Iqbal is concerned over violations of SOPs for Coronavirus in markets

The Minister has urged the citizens to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs to contain spread of Coronavirus in the markets

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said government opened markets on the request of traders community but traders did not live up to their expectations.

He urged the traders to fully implement on the chalked out SOPs and should also depute security guards at the entry points of the markets. He expressed these words during his meeting with the traders at Lahore Chamber of Commerce in Lahore.

The Minister appealed to the citizens to abstain from bringing children in the markets and also exhorted the traders’ community for adhering to precautionary measures.

The latest reports showed that Pakistan witnessed surge in Coronavirus cases days after the reopening of markets as blatant violation of government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were continuously being violated by the public.

The government directed the public to follow the SOPs and warned to impose lockdown again if the guidelines were violated but majority of the public did not care.

Yesterday, sharp increase of 2, 468 more cases was witnessed just in one-day, taking the nationwide tally to over 35,000.

The public neither maintained social distancing nor they followed the SOPs at most of the markets across Punjab, pointing out surge in the cases in Punjab.

Expressing serious concerns, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asked the citizens not to go out without any need and follow the SOPs and guidelines to help government contain Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Sindh authorities took strict action and sealed the shops over violation of the defined SOPs by both traders and shoppers.