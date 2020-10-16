UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Reviews Parking Issues, Encroachments, LPC Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

Aslam Iqbal reviews parking issues, encroachments, LPC affairs

Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday presided over a meeting to review parking issues, encroachments and affairs of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) in the provincial capital at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday presided over a meeting to review parking issues, encroachments and affairs of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) in the provincial capital at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Friday.

According to spokesperson, LPC Managing Director Qalb-e-Abbas, Municipal Corporation COO Shaukat Ali, GM of the LPC and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Lahore Parking Company should rectify its affairs and illegal parking points should be removed.

The provincial minister said that insult of citizens in the name of parking could not be allowed.

He said that the company should initiate crackdown against illegal parking points and the nexus of corrupt mafia should be broken.

He said that the company should facilitate the citizens instead of creating problems regarding parking of vehicles.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a joint meeting of all stakeholders would be convened to work out a plan of action for the future.

He said that an integrated parking system should be devised for the convenience of the citizens. He said that encroachments created hurdle in traffic, it should be removed.

The provincial minister also directed to improve the lighting system in the city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company Vehicles Traffic All Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

Trump shares joke story on Biden, Twitter in earne ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab assures restoration of Balochistan student' ..

3 minutes ago

Bad weather, bacteria cut Italy's olive oil output ..

3 minutes ago

UK ready to walk away without 'fundamental change' ..

9 minutes ago

Colts close facility after multiple virus positive ..

9 minutes ago

Human rights ministry concludes drive against chil ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.