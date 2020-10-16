Aslam Iqbal reviews parking issues, encroachments, LPC affairs

Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday presided over a meeting to review parking issues, encroachments and affairs of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) in the provincial capital at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday presided over a meeting to review parking issues, encroachments and affairs of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) in the provincial capital at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Friday.

According to spokesperson, LPC Managing Director Qalb-e-Abbas, Municipal Corporation COO Shaukat Ali, GM of the LPC and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Lahore Parking Company should rectify its affairs and illegal parking points should be removed.

The provincial minister said that insult of citizens in the name of parking could not be allowed.

He said that the company should initiate crackdown against illegal parking points and the nexus of corrupt mafia should be broken.

He said that the company should facilitate the citizens instead of creating problems regarding parking of vehicles.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a joint meeting of all stakeholders would be convened to work out a plan of action for the future.

He said that an integrated parking system should be devised for the convenience of the citizens. He said that encroachments created hurdle in traffic, it should be removed.

The provincial minister also directed to improve the lighting system in the city.